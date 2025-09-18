Pacsun extend partnership with designer Aleali May for second NFL collection

Californian lifestyle brand Pacsun has extended its partnership with LA native and fashion designer Aleali May for the second iteration of its unisex NFL collection.

The limited-edition NFL x Aleali May collection, designed and styled by May, includes a range of styles across graphic tees and boxy hoodies with double-sided prints that represent the ten NFL teams.

“What excites me about this collection is showing how sports energy translates into streetwear that people want to live in,” said Aleali May, in a statement. “I designed these pieces to carry the spirit of the game, but in a way that feels effortless and everyday. It’s about creating styles that connect team pride to personal style.”

NFL x ALEALI MAY collection for Pacsun Credits: Pacsun

The second collection launch sees Pacsun joining the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch, Nike, and Champion in collaborating with the NFL to tap into the growing intersection of sports and fashion. NFL continues to demonstrate broad demographic appeal across generations, from Gen Z and Gen Alpha to both female and male audiences, establishing a significant presence within the entertainment and popular culture landscape through its integration of creative, artistic, and musical elements.

“Sports are shaping culture in real time, and Pacsun is here to make sure our community has a voice in that conversation,” said Richard Cox, CMO of Pacsun. “This second collaboration with Aleali May gives fans a way to express identity, celebrate their teams, and see themselves in the culture of the NFL.”

The NFL x Aleali May collection is exclusively available at Pacsun stores and online across the nation, with select availability at team retail (in-stadium and online) and NFLShop.com, with t-shirts retailing for 45 dollars and hoodies for 80 dollars.