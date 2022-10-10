Pacsun launches collection with The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Pacsun is delving into the world of fine art for its exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

‘The Study of Fine Arts: Highlights from The Met Reimagined by Pacsun’ capsule blends fine art with fashion and includes 30 essential autumn and winter pieces, including sweatsuits, T-shirts, hats, and socks.

The capsule draws inspiration from late 19th-century paintings within The Met collection, with a focus on florals and luscious landscapes, and references the muted tones seen in artworks by Tiepolo and Latour, juxtaposed with more vibrant works in shades of green by Van Gogh.

Each piece of artwork has been applied directly to the designs and transformed as all-over prints in unique knit and woven fabrications, explains Pacsun.

Image: Pacsun

Brieane Olson, president of Pacsun, said in a statement: “The arts continue to be important to our consumers and community, and partnering with such an iconic museum that has resonance in the fashion world, felt like a natural collaboration for us. We were grateful that several of The Met’s most notable and important works were made available to us for this collection.

“It's undeniable that the past has a weighted influence on fashion, and Pacsun, together with global licensing agency Beanstalk, wanted to highlight the rich history of The Met through a merchandise and apparel collection that would celebrate that history. The collection consists of styles fit for anyone to wear, allowing consumers to outfit themselves in the art that shaped, and is still shaping our culture.”

Image: Pacsun

Linda Morgenstern, vice president of brand management at Beanstalk, added: “Beanstalk is thrilled to see Pacsun’s unique artistic vision come to life in this creative partnership with our client, The Met. This beautiful collection inspires consumers to experience art in a new way, juxtaposing it with self-expression and their own personal style.”

The collection is portrayed through a gender-free lens, with sizing ranging from XS-XL, and is available at 200 top Pacsun retail locations and on Pacsun.com.

Image: Pacsun