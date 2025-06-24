Pacsun launches new premium menswear line: Field of Study by Pacsun

Californian lifestyle brand Pacsun has launched a new premium menswear line under the name Field of Study by Pacsun.

Described as a "refined extension of the brand's core identity," the new line is inspired by elevated daywear favored by California's elite and upper class.

Developed in response to growing customer interest for more "polished, intricate" menswear, the new line also builds on the success of previous brand partnerships with the likes of The Met, Fear of God Essentials, and Rare DNM Edit.

Field of Study includes a range of fashion-forward designs made from high-quality materials. Targeted at a slightly more mature customer base, Field of Study is also designed to act as a stepping stone for Gen Z and Millennials.

A representation of Pacsun's will to evolve with its customers, the line is for "the customer who grew up with the brand and is ready for a cleaner, more put-together wardrobe that's rooted in the effortless California aesthetic." Still accessible, Field of Study by Pacsun has a slightly higher price point of between 25 US dollars and 150 US dollars.

The first collection from the line includes crew necks, camp shirts, baggy shirts, collared sweaters, denim jeans, trousers, a boxy cropped zip jacket, and an assortment of basic tees and tanks in neutral colors and rich textures and flexible sizing from small to extra-large.

"Field of Study reflects a new era of maturity among our community while still nodding to Pacsun's relaxed, creative energy," said Richard Cox, Pacsun's chief merchandising officer, in a statement. "We're noticing customers investing more in pieces with staying power and their appreciation for quality. This label provides staples that refine personal style but also grow with them as they do."

The new collection launch sees Pacsun expanding its reach to a broader audience as it aims to keep in line with cultural shifts. The debut collection from Field of Study by Pacsun is now available online and in 25 selected stores in major cities nationwide.

