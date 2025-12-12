Pacsun launches vintage platform in collaboration with Springy

Pacsun is venturing into vintage. The US retailer has partnered with secondhand platform Springy to launch a curated resale store, catering to the rising demand for pre-loved fashion among Gen Z.

‘PS Vintage Powered by Springy’ offers thousands of pieces for men and women, including a mix of graphic t-shirts, hoodies, denim and jackets. Each style comes in limited restocks and is labelled using Springy’s category system.

The concept is now live on Pacsun’s website, and will arrive in 15 store locations across the US in January 2026.

In a statement, chief merchandising officer of Pacsun, Richard Cox, said: "Vintage shopping has become central to our community, and with this launch, we wanted to make that experience authentic and accessible.

“Guided by strong consumer listening, our trend-driven curation delivers on the style our consumers love while reflecting the sustainability they value."

The decision to launch into vintage comes as a response to the rising demand for secondhand products from young consumers, the demographic Pacsun targets. The retailer looked to its Youth Advisory Council to help develop the platform, allowing members of Gen Z to have direct input in the feature’s establishment.