Pacsun partners with Emma Chamberlain for campaign

Pacsun is partnering with US internet personality Emma Chamberlain for its newest campaign.

The 19-year-old Youtuber will star in Pacsun’s spring campaign that focuses on mental health, well-being, and self-reflection.

The young star will also participate in an upcoming episode of Pacsun’s weekly Instagram Live and IGTV series PacTalks to discuss her experience with mental health.

Pacsun, a retailer designed for teens, is encouraging customers to join in on the self-reflection journey by asking them to write realizations about themself and share their intentions for 2021. Participants can then share it on social media as part of the #InMyPac spring campaign.

“Our Spring 2021 campaign is inspired by the idea of bringing our self-reflections of the past year into an optimistic lens for the future, so as a talent who is so deeply connected to her audience, Emma was the perfect choice to collaborate with. She also grew up shopping at Pacsun, so it feels natural to have her as part of our brand family,” said Brie Olson, the chief brand officer for Pacsun, in a press release.

Photo credit: Pacsun