Pacsun unveils first dedicated men’s activewear line

US fashion retailer Pacsun has launched its first dedicated men’s activewear line tailored to the “dynamic lifestyles of Gen Z males”.

Entitled ‘A.R.C.’ (Active. Recreation. Comfort.), the line aims to merge active, recreational, and comfort-focused elements to offer multifunctional, wearable pieces that seamlessly transition from the gym to recovery and relaxation with an emphasis on accessibility and high-quality fabrications.

The debut 28-piece men’s activewear collection builds on the success of Pacsun’s Women's Active and PAC1980 activewear lines and features activewear with a “youthful, stylish edge,” including short sleeve and cut-off tees, run and flight shorts, colour-blocked vests, crewnecks, hoodies, pants, and joggers in a range of fabrications from brushed heavyweight fleece, stretch nylons and moisture wicking poly blends.

The A.R.C. assortment features apparel under the three different categories within the name - Active, Recreation, and Comfort.

'Active' has been designed for high-performance activities with nylon tops and shorts boasting perforated details at side panels for added breathability and mobility; 'Recreation' is made for everyday use, featuring nylon cargo pants, a lightly padded vest and casual closet staples; and 'Comfort' showcases premium loungewear, such as pigment dye fleece tops and heavyweight jersey tees are brushed for extreme softness.

All styles sport HD reflective branding and are available in an array of neutral tones like grey, olive, black, brown, off-white, yellow, and navy.

Richard Cox, vice president of men’s merchandising and design at Pacsun, said in a statement: “The A.R.C. Collection marks a significant milestone for Pacsun as we introduce our first dedicated men’s activewear line and look to fill a gap in the market.

“The three unique style categories within the collection are designed to reflect the diverse lifestyles of our consumers. Our goal was to create high-quality, versatile pieces that resonate with their evolving lives while remaining accessible to everyone.”

The A.R.C. Collection is available online exclusively at Pacsun, online and in-stores, in S-XL sizing and priced between 29.95 to 74.95 US dollars.

The collection launches with a campaign featuring NIL athletes, including NCAA quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck, basketball player Shareef O'Neal, and USA national gymnast Khoi Young.

A.R.C. is the debut collection in Pacsun’s curated men’s active category, which will house a portfolio of outside brands. Following this initial release, activewear brand Y.I.W.O will add to the assortment with a launch on July 16.

