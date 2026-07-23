Paige launches first-ever handbag collection

California-based fashion brand Paige has launched its debut handbag collection, marking its first expansion into a new product category in approximately two years.

The collection consists of The Kensi, a classic suede shoulder bag made in Los Angeles from premium Italian materials with a brass Cuban link chain strap.

Paige launches debut handbag collection Credits: Paige

Designed to complement Paige’s lifestyle collection, the Kensi is available in two sizes, small and large, and three colorways: black, birch, tobacco, and chocolate.

Retailing for 698 US dollars and 798 US dollars, Paige’s handbag collection is exclusively available on Paige.com and in Paige stores across the country.

Paige launches debut handbag collection Credits: Paige

The handbag collection launch builds on Paige’s debut swimwear collection launch in April, 2024, when founder Paige Adams-Geller aimed to introduce the perfect swimwear collection, with multifunctional styles.