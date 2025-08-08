Paige marks 10th anniversary of Transcend with special campaign

California-based fashion brand Paige is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Transcend, its signature men’s denim fabric, with the launch of a special campaign.

Marking the first-ever campaign dedicated to the Transcend fabric, the brand initiative includes a short film series, shot and produced by Russell Tandy, that takes a closer look at the craftsmanship that goes into making every pair of Transcend jeans.

Transcend is Paige’s original high-stretch fabric, made from a blend of cotton, rayon, polyester, and spandex fibers. “Transcend is the fabric that revolutionized men’s denim,” said Jon Geller, President of Men’s at Paige, in a statement.

“Ten years in and it’s still unmatched in terms of quality and comfort, outperforming everything else that’s offered in the men’s denim space,” added Geller. “This campaign is about showing why once you try it, you never go back.”

With more than ten million pairs of Transcend jeans sold since 2015, the marketing campaign also focuses on Transcend color, the extended range of Paige’s color denim offering.

The Transcend film series is now live, with the latest collection of Transcend jeans, part of Paige’s Summer 2025 collection, now available in Paige stores, online, and in select retailers worldwide.