Pair Eyewear launches new collection inspired by late artist Vincent Van Gogh

Direct-to-consumer eyewear brand Pair Eyewear has launched a new capsule collection inspired by the late artist, Vincent Van Gogh.

The new capsule collection, created in collaboration with The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and brokered by the museum’s licensing agency, IMG, features seven new frames and accessories inspired by selected pieces of the artist’s most famous works, including The Yellow House (1888), Wheatfield (1888), and View of a Butcher's Shop (1888).

A first for Pair Eyewear, the collection also features a new top frame case and cleaning cloth set, which sees the brand expanding into co-branded eyewear accessories. "We love partnering with creative forces that allow us to push the boundaries of eyewear design. Working with the Van Gogh Museum has been a thrilling opportunity to celebrate one of history's most beloved artists through our frames," said Sophia Edelstein, co-founder and co-CEO of Pair Eyewear in a statement.

"This collection speaks directly to the core of our values at Pair as we seek to breathe joy and creativity into eyewear," added Nathan Kondamuri, co-founder and co-CEO of Pair Eyewear. The new collection launch further highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to making eyewear more personal and accessible to all.

The Pair Eyewear x Van Gogh collection launch comes not long after the brand expanded into the UK and Australia, along with the opening of a second manufacturing facility in Irvine, California. Founded in 2019 by Stanford alumni Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein, the eyewear brand has gained recognition for its innovative approach to customization. Its technology enables "switchable" top frames to attach to a base pair, providing wearers with affordable and versatile personalization options.