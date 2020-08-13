Pair of Thieves releases collaboration with Amazon

Pair of Thieves has launched an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with Amazon.

It is currently available on Amazon and marks the first exclusive collaboration between the brand and the site, according to a statement made by Pair of Thieves.

The 8-piece collection will consist of socks, underwear and undershirts in various styles and patterns.

“We couldn't be more excited to partner with Amazon on our new collection,” said Pair of Thieves founders Cash Warren, Alan Stuart and David Ehrenberg.

“The Pair of Thieves brand is about style, comfort and quality, all at an affordable price, and we can't wait for Amazon's customers to see our new products and love them as much as we do,” they continued.

The collection goes live at midnight EST, August 13.