Palace unveils collaboration with Berghaus

UK-based skate brand Palace has unveiled a capsule collection with British outdoors brand Berghaus.

Launching on August 16, the Palace x Berghaus capsule collection features key outerwear styles and casual pieces, taking inspiration from styles popular in the 90s.

Highlights include Berghaus' signature Tempest technical jacket updated in cobalt blue, acid yellow and classic black with logo flip branding details on zips and body.

Palace x Berghaus collection Credits: Palace

There is also a fleece two-tone zip-up jacket in petrol/purple, grey/purple and plain black colourways with Palace across the back, graphic T-shirts, and two ear warmer caps in black and multicoloured.

The Palace x Berghaus collection will launch in the UK first on August 16 at Palace and Dover Street Market, followed by online drops in Europe and the US, and in-store at Palace’s New York and Los Angeles flagships.

This will be followed with a drop on August 17 in-store and online for Japan and South Korea, while China will have access to the collection via WeChat.

