Palladium celebrates 75th anniversary with three capsule collections

French heritage footwear brand Palladium is launching three capsule collections for spring/summer 2022 to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

For the anniversary capsules, the brand has explored its archive and updated the designs that have “helped define the brand’s unmistakable silhouettes,” including the ‘Palla Louvel,’ ‘Pallabrousse,’ and ‘Pampa’ styles.

Best known for crafting utility-inspired footwear, the first style ‘Palla Louvel,’ sees the brand diving into its often forgotten sporting legacy. The ‘Palla Louvel’ was first introduced in 1951 to provide maximum support and grip for tennis, football and basketball. The style was produced up until the 1980s, during which time, Palladium was France’s number one sports footwear brand. For the 75th anniversary collection, the timeless minimalist design with a lightweight and durable canvas upper and added rubber toe cap to prevent wear and tear will be available in a selection of original colourways, including red, yellow and blue, classic khaki, black and white.

Image: Palladium

The second style, the ‘Pallabrousse’ pays homage to Palladium’s birth year and will be available in a limited quality of only 1947 pairs. The boots feature a premium canvas finish and are emblazoned with a ‘75 Years of Exploration’ slogan across the ankle, reminiscent of retro military decals. The archive-inspired tonal colourway also features a blue, white, and red heel tab on each boot in a nod to the French flag and Palladium’s homeland.

Image: Palladium

For the third style, Palladium is highlighting its sustainable credentials by reissuing its classic ‘Pampa’ silhouette as the ‘Pampa Eco-versary’ with an all-over Earth print pulled from its archive. The print originally featured on the brand’s first-ever sustainable boot created in the 1990s. The new ‘Pampa Eco-versary’ incorporates 100 percent organic or recycled materials and has been dyed with pigments made from almond shell food waste. In addition, the desert-coloured organic canvas uppers have been paired with speckled outsoles that contain disused wood pellets, upcycling disused wood from the industry, and the lace tips are fully biodegradable, while all fabrications have been certified as GOTS or GRS standard.

The three capsule collections will launch throughout March 2022, while other limited-edition collaborations will be launched throughout its anniversary year.