Palomo Spain, Raf Simons, and Giles Deacon will design the new costumes for the New York City Ballet

On Wednesday, September 28, the tenth annual Fall Fashion Gala at New York City Ballet will take place in New York City. The event will be vice chaired by actress Sarah Jessica Parker, whose known for helping raise funds for artistic institutions. She's also a donor for the annual Met Gala for the Metropolitan Museum, known as "The Superbowl of Fashion." The New York City Ballet Gala helps unite the worlds of fashion and dance.

Since 2012, the Fall Fashion Gala has been the season opener of New York City Ballet's fall season, as well as the presentation of the dance company's new wardrobe for the season. Each year, a series of outstanding designers are invited to take charge of the design of the pieces. The garments are made internally by the costume department of the New York City Ballet itself, under the direction of Marc Happel.

Collaborating with New York City Ballet is a true honor for any designer. For this coming fall season, invited designers include Alejandro Gómez Palomo, creative director of the Palomo Spain, Belgian designer Raf Simons, creative director of his eponymous fashion house and current co-creative director of Prada, and British fashion designer Giles Deacon.

The garments conceived by each designer will be revealed as part of the September 28 Fall Fashion Gala celebration. The series of events the costumes will be featured in include a world premiere of a new work by choreographer Gianna Reisen, with costumes by Alejandro Gómez Palomo; the first live presentation of the work “Solo” by choreographer Justin Peck, with costume design by Raf Simons; and another world premiere, in this case a new work by choreographer Kyle Abraham, with costumes designed by Giles Deacon.

Deacon is the first British designer who, after this latest collaboration, will become the first creative to repeat the role of guest designer at New York City Ballet. In 2018, Deacon created the costumes for the one-act contemporary ballet “The Runaway”, also choreographed by Abraham, with music by Nico Muhly, James Blake, Jay-Z and Kanye West. He became part of a distinctive group of invited designers who have costumed New York City Ballet. The illustrious list includes Virgil Abloh, Rosie Assoulin, Thom Browne, Sarah Burton, Tsumori Chisato, Peter Copping, Alberta Ferretti, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Mary Katrantzou, Humberto Leon, Hanako Maeda, Marta Marques, Paulo Almeida, Zuhair Murad, Zac Posen, Gareth Pugh, Narciso Rodriguez, Jonathan Saunders, Anna Sui, Olivier Theyskens, Iris van Herpen, Dries Van Noten and Jason Wu.

The gala promises to be an exceptional event among the best of New York's society crowd. Beyond the performance program and the costumes, the evening will start with a cocktail at 5:30 p.m., organized by the Ruinart Champagne cellars, owned by the international holding company specializing in the luxury sector LVMH. Then, at 7:00 p.m., the program of those ballets that will be presented as the opening of the autumn season will continue, and once they are finished, they will give way to a gala dance that will start at 9:00 p.m.

In recognition of the 10th anniversary of this event, this year's celebrations will pay homage to Sarah Jessica Parker, who's helped raised millions for the institution. Patrons can contribute to New York City Ballet's fundraising efforts through the purchase of a ticket or the reservation of a table. Both options provide patrons the opportunity to participate in all the events organized for the evening. Prices start from 1000 dollars for tickets reserved for members of the circle of young patrons of the ballet (YPC) — the most affordable option—then start at 3000 dollars for the general public going up to 200,000 dollars for an entire anniversary table and donor billing in the program.

FashionUnited has reached out to New York City Ballet for further comment.