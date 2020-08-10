Pandora announces Star Wars jewellery collection

Pandora has confirmed that it is to launch a jewellery collection inspired by the Star Wars franchise this autumn.

The capsule jewellery collection, launching on October 1, will be in collaboration with Lucasfilm and will feature a bracelet, charms, and a collector’s item featuring beloved Star Wars characters and symbols, explains the brand in a statement.

“We’re honoured to bring Star Wars to life through jewellery,” said Stephen Fairchild, Pandora’s chief creative officer. “The Star Wars galaxy is one of extraordinary imagination, richly-detailed characters and creatures, and incredible adventures – a perfect fit for Pandora.”

Fairchild added: “There’s nothing we love more than helping our fans tap into their favourite stories and worlds, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll express their passion through these artfully stylish accessories.”

Pandora explained that the collaboration has seen its designers working “closely” with Lucasfilm to ensure “every element of the detailed pieces were considered, resulting in style-driven jewellery that is ideal for Star Wars fans to show off their fandom”.

The Star Wars x Pandora collection will be in Pandora stores worldwide and on pandora.net from October 1, 2020.