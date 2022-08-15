Pandora launches accessories for pets

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has added its first-ever pet-friendly accessories collection, designed to allow pet owners to match with their four-legged furry friends.

The new Pandora pet collection includes collars for dogs and cats made with plant-based leather-free fabric. The material is 76 percent bio-based fibres and corn-based resins covered with a viscose base fabric sourced in Europe with an antibacterial, antimicrobial treatment.

The collars are adjustable and available in four sizes, in pink or black, and come complete with stainless steel buckle clasp and a heart-shaped rivet engraved with the message ‘Best Friend Forever’ with a split ring to attach your pet’s ID tag.

Image: Pandora

In addition, the pet collection also includes engravable hard-wearing pet charms crafted from polished stainless steel in the shape of a paw print, dog bone or heart that can be attached to your cat or dog collar. Each pet tag has room to be engraved, which can be done at one of Pandora’s selected UK stores - Enfield, Birmingham Bullring, Westfield Stratford and Leicester Fosse Park.

Pandora’s pet collar tags are 25 pounds each, while the collars are 70 pounds.

Image: Pandora