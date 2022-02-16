Pandora launches Marvel jewellery collection

Danish jewellery brand Pandora is launching an 11-piece Marvel collection, inspired by The Avengers’ heroism, strength and vulnerability.

Launching on February 17, the Marvel x Pandora collection includes a bracelet, a ring and charms featuring the Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America’s shield and other iconic Avengers heroes and symbols.

Image: Pandora; Marvel x Pandora

The collection will be priced in a “similar range” to other Pandora collections, added the brand, and will be available online and in all 2,600 Pandora stores globally. The jewellery collaboration will also be supported by a broad marketing campaign.

Stephen Fairchild, chief product officer at Pandora, said in a statement: “We are proud of our long-standing collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and excited to bring this first-ever Marvel x Pandora collection alive.

Image: Pandora; Marvel x Pandora

“Many of our customers have requested this for quite some time! These heroes excite, entertain and also encourage us to use our voices and powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to make the world a better place. Celebrating what you stand for and the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes.”

The partnership with Marvel forms part of Pandora’s growth strategy ‘Phoenix,’ which sees the company investing significantly in its core product platform, Moments, alongside collaborations with other big brands to build awareness and drive brand desirability.

Image: Pandora; Marvel x Pandora

To launch the collection, Pandora is also introducing a Marvel x Pandora mini game, where the goal is to assemble a team of heroes and go on a multi-level mission to save the world. For every mission completed, there will be a chance to win a Pandora bracelet. The mini game will launch on February 17.