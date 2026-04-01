Pandora opens new distribution centre in Canada

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has opened a new distribution centre in Canada to strengthen its operations in the region, a move aimed at minimising the company’s exposure to US tariffs.

The new online distribution centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, will handle Pandora’s growing Canadian online business, as the country has emerged as one of the brand’s fast-growing markets, with revenue growing more than 50 percent since 2019 and surpassing 1 billion Danish kroner in 2025.

Currently, more than 20 percent of Pandora’s Canadian sales come from online sales, and orders used to be handled from distribution centres in the US. By moving processing to Canada, Pandora states it will cut delivery times by up to 50 percent, 2-4 days instead of 5-7, as well as simplify returns.

The shift also reduces Pandora’s exposure to US tariffs, as online jewellery orders destined for the Canadian market no longer need to pass through US customs.

Tania Brosseau, vice president of Canada, said in a statement: “The new distribution centre is an important step forward for Pandora in Canada. It means faster deliveries, more reliable service and a better overall experience for our Canadian customers.

“The new centre also reflects how we continually optimise our global distribution network to support long-term growth and strengthen our global supply chain.”

Operated by GXO Logistics, the Mississauga facility is capable of processing up to 12,500 online orders per day and serves as the first site to implement Pandora’s new logistics architecture designed to deliver better stock availability and higher order accuracy, as the centre uses an advanced “pick-to-light” order system, guiding employees with pinpoint lights that indicate exactly which items to place in a specific jewellery order. This speeds up order processing and reduces the risk of errors.

Pandora has 96 stores across Canada and employs more than 1,400 people. Its Canadian retail network is served directly from the company’s central distribution hub in Thailand.