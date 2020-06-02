Pandora pledges to use only recycled metals for its jewellery

Copenhagen-based jeweler Pandora has pledged to use only recycled silver and gold for its collections by 2025.

With production facilities in Thailand, the company said it will stop mining metals and purchase only from recycled sources, cutting carbon emission by two thirds for silver and more than 99 percent for gold.

“Silver and gold are beautiful jewellery materials that can be recycled forever without losing their quality. Metals mined centuries ago are just as good as new. They will never tarnish or decay. We wish to help develop a more responsible way of crafting affordable luxury like our jewellery, and prevent that these fine metals end up in landfills. We want to do our part to build a more circular economy,” said CEO Alexander Lacik.

From 71 percent to fully recycled

Today, 71 percent of the silver and gold in Pandora’s jewellery comes from recycled sources. Shifting completely to recycled silver and gold will reduce CO2 emissions, water usage and other environmental impacts, because recycling of metals use less resources than mining new metals. The carbon emissions from sourcing of recycled silver are one third compared to mined silver, while recycling of gold emits approximately 600 times less carbon than mining new gold, according to life cycle assessments.

“The need for sustainable business practices is only becoming more important, and companies must do their part in response to the climate crisis and the depletion of natural resources. For many years, Pandora has used recycled metals in our designs. Now we are ready to take the next step and stop using mined silver and gold altogether. This is a significant commitment that will be better for the environment and make our jewellery more sustainable,” said Lacik.

Silver is the most used material in Pandora jewellery, accounting for over half of all purchased product materials measured by weight. Pandora also uses smaller volumes of gold, palladium, copper and man-made stones such as nano-crystals and cubic zirconia.

The decision to use only recycled silver and gold covers all use of these metals in Pandora’s jewellery, including grains, semi-finished items such as chains, and other parts from suppliers.

More silver can be recycled

Today, around 15 percent of the world’s silver supply comes from recycled sources. More than half of the recycled silver comes from industry, where the metal is used in chemical production, electronics and for other purposes.

Pandora said it will work with its suppliers to guarantee sufficient supply of responsibly sourced recycled silver, certified according to leading supply chain initiative standards such as the Responsible Jewellery Council.

Images courtesy Pandora