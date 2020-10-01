Pandora unveils Star Wars jewellery collection

Pandora has unveiled its first Star Wars jewellery collection featuring characters and symbols of the Star Wars galaxy including charms of C-3P0, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader.

The 12-piece capsule collection, launching today, October 1, has been inspired by the Star Wars franchise and has been “carefully conceptualised” in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The collection features 10 charms, a bracelet and an additional limited-edition collector’s charm featuring Star Wars characters, logos and phrases such as ‘May the force be with you’. Each piece has been sustainably made from 71 percent recycled metals, explained Pandora.

“We wanted to tap into the futuristic yet vintage aesthetic of Star Wars that is well known from the original trilogy all the way to the new Disney+ series, The Mandalorian,” said Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora’s vice president creative directors in a statement. “We worked hard to transform the pieces of Star Wars into jewellery using intricate design detailing and expert craftsmanship techniques.”

Paul Southern, senior vice president, licensing and franchise of Lucasfilm, added: “Inspired by the Star Wars galaxy, this collection includes a variety of options for fans around the world to customise their looks. The collection succeeds in capturing the symbols and beloved characters of Star Wars and reimagining them in jewellery form.”

The Star Wars x Pandora collection is available in Pandora stores worldwide and on pandora.net.

Images: courtesy of Pandora