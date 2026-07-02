Pandora’s new creative platform debuts with Harry Lambert collaboration

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has announced a new long-term creative platform called ‘Pandora Wonders’, designed to offer “fresh cultural relevance” and to celebrate jewellery materials through craftsmanship, design, and collaboration.

The inaugural chapter of Pandora Wonders will be a collection co-created with British stylist Harry Lambert, best known for his work with singer Harry Styles, which will debut during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Philippa Newman, chief product officer at Pandora, said in a statement: “Great design starts with great materials. With Pandora Wonders, we’re exploring the beauty and character of iconic jewellery materials through the eyes of leading creative voices. It’s about reimagining timeless materials in a way that feels fresh, expressive and unmistakably Pandora.”

Pandora Wonders, Act I collection, co-designed by Harry Lambert Credits: Pandora

The ‘Act I’ collection, co-designed by Lambert, explores the beauty of freshwater pearls “from a modern perspective,” and will feature an 11-piece limited-edition dangle charm collection, including an ice cream cone, puffer fish, squid, mushroom, rocket, frog, and a heart padlock. Each piece is crafted from one-of-a-kind baroque pearls, selected for their unique shapes and handset by Pandora artisans with 14k gold-plated details.

Commenting on the designs, Lambert added: "I'm such a fan of pearls, so I'm so thrilled to bring a renewed sense of childlike delight and nostalgia to Pandora's unique world of charms, signatures which already have such a place in so many people's hearts.”

Pandora collaborates with Harry Lambert Credits: Pandora

Pandora to showcase new creative platform ‘Pandora Wonders’ with Paris activation

The playful and imaginative universe of Pandora Wonders will be celebrated with a four-day ‘Café Nuances’ activation in Le Marais, Paris from July 8 to 11, reimagining the café experience, “merging design, fantasy and retail”. Alongside being able to purchase the collection, the immersive experience will include custom food and beverages, as well as playful details such as pufferfish balloons “as a take-home memento”.

Pandora Wonders, Act I collection, co-designed by Harry Lambert Credits: Pandora

Jennie Farmer, chief marketing officer at Pandora, added: “Pandora Wonders is about reimagining craftsmanship through a playful, creative lens and bringing it into a cultural Parisian setting allows us to connect with new audiences in a way that feels immersive, accessible and full of joy.”

The Pandora Wonders collection will be available in limited quantities from July 8 in the UK, US, Australia, Germany, France and Italy in select Pandora stores and Pandora.net, as well as through Dover Street Market London from July 7.

Pandora Wonders, Act I collection, co-designed by Harry Lambert Credits: Pandora

Pandora Wonders, Act I collection, co-designed by Harry Lambert Credits: Pandora