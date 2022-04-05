Pangaia unveils the world’s first 100 percent Infinna shirts

Material science innovator Pangaia has unveiled the world’s first shirts made from Infinna, a new textile fibre created entirely from textile waste. The new concept T-shirt launches on April 5 and coincides with Pangaia signing a multi-year agreement with circular fashion and textile technology group Infinited Fiber Company.

The Pangaia x Infinna shirt marks the first time a shirt has been available for purchase made with 100 percent Infinna, a regenerated textile fibre that has a soft and natural look and feel of cotton.

The capsule has been created to showcase that the fashion industry can keep textile waste out of landfills and make textile circularity an everyday reality, adds Pangaia, while also highlighting how using 100 percent recycled fibres doesn’t have to sacrifice on look or feel.

Pangaia research and development director, Craig Smith, said in a statement: “Pangaia is constantly searching for technologies that can help us utilise waste streams and Infinna reimagines how we can recycle and manage textile waste.

“This first capsule demonstrates that we can create beautiful products made completely from recycled fibres. We are entering a new era of breakthrough innovations in circularity and this launch opens a doorway to the future of textile recycling.”

Pangaia signs multi-year sales deal with Infinited Fiber Company

The Pangaia Lab Powered By Infinited Fiber collection is crafted from Infinna, which is created from cotton-rich textile waste that is broken down at the molecular level so that the cellulose in the cotton can be captured and be reborn as new fibres. Because it’s made of cellulose, a building block of all plants, Infinna is biodegradable and keeps biomass in circulation. The long-term vision for the technology is for clothes made with it to be recycled again in the same process together with other textile waste.

Image Pangaia; Pangaia Lab Powered By Infinited Fiber

Infinited Fiber key account director, Kirsi Terho, added: “We dream of a future where ‘waste’ is not wasted but seen as the valuable resource it can be. Pangaia are really leading the way in exploring circular materials to replace virgin resources.

“We couldn’t be happier that their customers will be the first to experience wearing a shirt made 100 percent out of textile waste that has been cleaned up and broken down at the molecular level to be given a new life as brand new textile fibres. We want to change the image of regenerated textiles being somehow inferior and feel confident that this collection will demonstrate just that.”

The Pangaia Lab Powered By Infinited Fiber collection features the ‘Infinite Tee’ that comes in both a short sleeve and long sleeve design with a graphic inspired by circularity. The limited-edition products launch on April 5 only on Pangaia.com, with the T-shirt retailing for 75 US dollars and the long-sleeve shirt for 85 US dollars.