Pantherella launches luxury scarves collection

British sock brand Pantherella has unveiled its first-ever luxury scarves collection, marking the first time in the company’s 82-year history that it has ventured outside of statement socks.

The luxury scarves collection will “mirror” the fine craftsmanship and design of its luxury socks, Pantherella explained in a press statement and will be made in the same Leicester factory, where the brand has been making its socks since 1937.

Pantherella’s inaugural collection of scarves consists of three distinct styles, designed with a vintage British aesthetic in mind, including the lightweight ‘Willow’ scarf inspired by the Laburnum sock, knitted from 90 percent merino wool, and available in “timeless shades” maroon, navy, tan, silver, cream, dark olive, slate and light fawn.

While the ‘Elder’ scarf is a heavyweight knit, inspired by the brand’s classic Packington sock to provide optimum comfort and warmth, and for those who want a luxurious winter accessory, the ‘Aspen’ cashmere scarf is soft, warm and made from the finest Mongolian cashmere, inspired by the Waddington sock.

The collection has launched just in time for autumn and ahead of Christmas, and ranges in price from 80 pounds for the ‘Willow’ to 190 pounds for the ‘Aspen’.

The expansion into scarves follows the rebranding of the heritage label at the beginning of the year, where the sock brand unveiled a new logo featuring a bold, modern typeface, as well as a new-look website and packaging to showcase its luxurious product and quintessential English style.

Image: courtesy of Pantherella