Pantherella launches Pride socks to support local charity

British sock brand Pantherella has teamed up with Trade Sexual health (Trade) to support Leicester LGBT communities in honour of the charities 20th anniversary, with the launch a special Pride sock.

Leicester-based Pantherella has released a rainbow stripes version of its sports luxe socks knitted from Egyptian Cotton to raise vital funds for the Trade charity, which provides free, confidential health advice, information, services and support for LGBT communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

The unisex ‘Shine’ socks, featuring the signature rainbow synonymous with the Pride movement, retail for 14.50 pounds with 10 percent from all sales will be donated directly to the charity.

Andrew Townsin from Pantherella said in a statement: “We are proud to support ‘Trade’ in their quest to provide invaluable services and help for the LGBT community in Leicester and also to connect our local brands and create a positive impact in the community.”

Salim Khalifa, service director of Trade Sexual Health added: “In our 20th year as a charity, we are really pleased to work in partnership with Panthrella to celebrate this milestone in the creation of the Pride socks. Working with a local brand has been a pleasure and we hope we can collaborate on more designs in the future.

“The funds raised from the sale of socks will continue to support the LGBT communities with much-needed services such as talking therapies and outreach.”

Established as an English sock maker since 1937, Pantherella makes its socks using a specialised knitting machine in their fifth-generation family-owned factory in Leicester.

Images: via Pantherella Facebook/p>