Pantone announces free access to Pantone Connect

Colour specialists Pantone has announced unlimited free access to their Pantone Connect extension tool for Adobe Creative Cloud until July 1 for working from home creatives.

The move it says will help designers and creatives who are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic and will allow them to “adjust to new working conditions and change in demand”.

Pantone Connect gives creatives direct access to the most up-to-date Pantone colours digitally through Adobe Creative Cloud, with all of the latest Pantone Matching System and Fashion, Home and Interiors colour libraries digitally in one convenient place.

The software easily converts eye dropper, Hex, RGB, CMYK, and L*a*b* values to the nearest Pantone Color, meaning for fashion designers they can rapidly turn digital colour inspiration into the reality of ready-for-production.

In addition, creatives can capture inspiration at its source and easily build palettes of Pantone colours to save and store, share with extension users, and re-use across Adobe Creative Cloud in a real-time basis.

This means that fashion designers can build their seasonal collections, communicate and share with colleagues working from home, through to final production.

All creatives and designers may take advantage of Pantone’s unlimited free access through July 1, and existing users will be given an additional three months credited to their account.

“Adversity often inspires the greatest creativity,” Pantone said on its social media channels. “We look forward to seeing what you create during this unconventional time #PantoneAnywhere.”

Image: courtesy of Pantone