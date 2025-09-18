Pantone colours for LFW SS26 aim to “elevate the everyday”

Global trend forecasting and colour consultancy Pantone has revealed that the London Fashion Week (LFW) colour palette for spring/summer 2026, which runs from September 18 to 22, will blend “familiar comfort with new discoveries celebrating the beauty of the everyday”.

For SS26, Pantone predicts that LFW designers will showcase an “eclectic display of colour,” from mood-boosting brights to an expanded range of neutrals, well-loved heritage shades, modern mid-tones and hues with “a neo-elegant flair”.

The fusion, it states, is about “retelling the past with a forward-thinking twist that empowers authenticity and personal expressions of creativity,” catering to the consumer's desire “for balance and ease and commitment to wearability with the gentle disruption that enables them to make it their own”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Colour can be functional while also evoking emotion. Colours for LFW spring/summer 2026 blend desirable familiarity with a subtle yet powerful sense of excitement, providing a gentle shift from convention that fulfils the consumer's desire for a personal signature.

“Giving traditional elements a reinterpreted twist becomes a framework for identity, creating a balance and ease that facilitates individualized expression and effortlessness as well.”

LFW spring/summer 2026 colour palette from Pantone

Highlights from the top ten standout colours for SS26 include a burnished lilac, a soft yellow pastel hue, a bright orange, a sweet pink, a muted green and a luxurious purple.

LFW spring/summer 2026 colour palette from Pantone Credits: Pantone

Pantone 15-1905 ‘Burnished Lilac’ is a tinged and smoky lavender tone “with a perfumed vintage feel”.

Pantone 18-1756 ‘Teaberry’ is a vibrant reddish rose, which injects drama and fun into the colour palette.

Pantone 12-0824 ‘Pale Banana’ is a soft yellow pastel with a light ambience.

Pantone 16-1459 ‘Mandarin Orange’ is a fruity, bright orange that lifts the mood.

Pantone 19-2410 ‘Amaranth’ is a cosmopolitan purple hue, which “displays an aura of mystery and spiritual resonance”.

LFW spring/summer 2026 colour palette from Pantone Credits: Pantone

Pantone 14-1910 ‘Tickled Pink’ is a blending of soft sweetness with strength, while also offering a “playful attitude that is hard to resist”.

Pantone 17-3628 ‘Amethyst Orchid’ is a magnetic hue emerging as a symbol of visionary luxe.

Pantone 16-1439 ‘Caramel’ is a candied brown.

Pantone 14-4124 ‘Dutch Canal’ is an airy blue with a breezy appeal.

Pantone 16-6116 ‘Shale Green’ is a muted, earthy green with a dry mineralised appearance.

LFW SS26 seasonless shades

The 10 standout colours for LFW sit alongside six new trans-seasonless neutral hues, which Pantone states, “create a foundation to build upon”.

LFW SS26 seasonless shades from Pantone Credits: Pantone

Pantone 12-0605 ‘Angora’ is a soft beige, which offers tactility with a silky, fluffy feel.

Pantone 15-0535 ‘Palm’ is grounded and rooted, designed to cultivate “an oasis of flourishing greenery”.

Pantone 12-4300 ‘White Onyx’ is a light transmitting off-white with a soft, ethereal glow.

Pantone 19-1526 ‘Chocolate Truffle’ is a deliciously rich brown, “which tempts our desire for luscious treats”.

Pantone 14-4506 ‘Ether’ is an ethereal blue grey with an illusory presence.

Pantone 19-3815 ‘Evening Blue’ is an open and expansive darkened blue.