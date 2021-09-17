Pantone releases colour trend report for LFW SS22

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has unveiled the colour trend report for London Fashion Week spring/summer 2022 season and predicts that designers will showcase colours that blend “sentiments of simplicity and spontaneity” to inspire new forms of personalised expression.

For London Fashion Week, Pantone states that designers will opt for colours that fuse a deep connection with nature while offering comfort and familiarity with lighthearted airy pastels and visually arresting brights.

The trend forecasting and colour consultancy have selected ten standout colours and five core classics, including a bright and cheery yellow and a playful pink, alongside refreshing pastel hues, a sharp lime green and neutral browns.

This is a colour palette that captures the theme of “complement and contrast,” explains Pantone, while also inspiring “playful creativity and unconstrained expression that is full of life”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Our use of colour is connected to the cultural mood. As we explore a new future, we are looking for opportunities to do something completely different.

“Colours that celebrate our desire to break the boundaries satisfy our fervent need for the playful creativity and unconstrained visual expression we are seeking as we enter into this time.”

Image: courtesy of Pantone

Pantone spring/summer 2022 London Fashion Week colour palette

Pantone 14-5713 ‘Cascade’ is a cool and refreshing green.

Pantone 16-1349 ‘Coral Rose’ is a vivid floral tone with an energising presence that brings a sense of excitement.

Pantone 18-4143 ‘Super Sonic’ a vibrant blue that is “electric in intensity”.

Pantone 12-0825 ‘Popcorn’ is a bright and cheery yellow that radiates warmth to all who embrace it.

Pantone 13-2004 ‘Potpourri’ is a lighthearted and carefree fresh pastel pink.

Image: courtesy of Pantone

Pantone 17-1928 ‘Bubblegum’ is an eye-catching pink that sends a message of playfulness and positivity.

Pantone 18-1160 ‘Sudan Brown’ is a naturally rich earth-baked brown tied to the great outdoors.

Pantone 15-0549 ‘Fragile Sprout’ is a sharp and acidic lime green that is visually arresting.

Pantone 14-3612 ‘Orchid Bloom’ is a hue that is reminiscent of our heightened love for nature’s florals.

Pantone 18-1307 ‘Coffee Quartz’ is a flavourful brown that touches on both the basic and the glamorous.

Pantone spring/summer 2022 core classic colours for LFW

The ten standout colours for LFW sit alongside five classics, seasonless hues “whose versatility express longevity,” adds Pantone.

Image: courtesy of Pantone

Pantone 11-1001 ‘White Alyssum’ is a clean and clarifying white that cuts through the chaos, addressing a “desire for easy and effortless simplicity”.

Pantone 15-1304 ‘Humus’ is a tasty, pragmatic classic that promotes a comforting mood of well-being.

Pantone 15-6316 ‘Fair Green’ is a calming and restorative restful green.

Pantone 14-4104 ‘Northern Droplet’ is a pale grey that instils feelings of tranquillity.

Pantone 18-4004 ‘Poppy Seed’ is a deep grey that contains timeless familiarity.

