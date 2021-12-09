Pantone reveals Colour of the Year 2022: Very Peri

Global colour authority, Pantone has revealed its colour of the year for 2022 to be Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, a new shade of periwinkle blue with a violet red undertone.

Introduced as a symbol of the global zeitgeist, the colour is presented as the “happiest and warmest of all the blue hues” with a sense of newness that connects with the current landscape. Pantone noted the period of isolation that the world is emerging from, suggesting that notions and standards are changing through the continued merging of physical and digital lives.

Executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, said in a release: “As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue colour family. Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourage courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

It is the digital rising that has particularly excited Pantone, with the organisation indicating that the persistent growth of digital design has allowed for new virtual worlds that allow for the exploration and creation of fresh colour possibilities. Gaming trends, metaverse development and the digitalisation of art are highlighted by Pantone as a display of colour trends fusing from the digital world to the physical, starting with Very Peri.

“The Pantone Colour of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that colour can hope to answer,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Colour Insitute, in a release. “Creating a new colour for the first time in the history of our Pantone Colour of the Year education colour programme reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place.”

She continued: “As society continues to recognise colour as a critical form of communication and as a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red-violet-infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before us.”

Image: Isabel Marant AW21

Very Peri in fashion, beauty and design

The colour has already been spotted in prominent runway shows for past seasons, making it all the more likely that its popularity is to only grow within 2022. Pantone describes its use in fashion and apparel as a “spontaneous colour statement”, allowing it to contrast with other hues in an unpredictable yet harmonious way. Encouraging experimentation, it further suggested that its distinct appearance can be explored through alternating materials and finishes, urging designers to look towards everything from metallics and high-tech textiles to handcrafted looks and natural fibres.

The daring side of the colour is also suggested to be possible in beauty and hair trends, to be used as a statement for eyes, nails and hair.

A collaboration with experiential art studio Artechouse will see Very Peri exist in an immersive digital experience, exploring textures and images of the colour in celebration of the unveiling. In the art house’s New York-based space, the colour will be housed and serve as a backdrop of an exhibition in 2022 to further immerse people in the enthusiastic hue.

A celeb-approved colour

The colour has already been sported by a number of celebrities over the year, cementing its place at high-profile red carpet events. Most recently, Lady Gaga was spotted in the powerful hue at House of Gucci’s Leicester Square premiere. The fittingly Gucci dress originated from the brand’s Love Parade show , an event that took over Hollywood Boulevard in an extravagant production that displayed the house’s spring 2022 collection.

Image: CFDA

CFDA’s fashion icon of the year, Zendaya, also wore the colour in the form of a plunging halter dress for the 2021 BET Awards. The dress was previously worn by Beyoncé and derived from the brand’s 2003 spring/summer line. Similarly, CFDA’s face of the year donned the colour. Anya Taylor-Joy wore a fitted Oscar de la Renta retro mini dress at the organisation’s award ceremony, accepting her prize in a contrasting leopard print hat and netted veil. Finally, Camila Cabello’s Michael Kors look also consisted of the purple hue, a sparkly two-piece look she donned at this year’s MET Gala.