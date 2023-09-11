Pantone reveals NYFW SS24 colours offer “new sense of freedom”

Pantone, the global authority on colour, states that the colours of New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2024 will embody a feeling of nostalgia while reflecting the desire to embrace positive change.

According to Pantone’s colour trend report for NYFW, designers will embrace colours that evoke sweet aromas, warm waters, and sugar-coated zest to envelop the senses for SS23 as a “new sense of freedom” emerges following the pandemic.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement: “Colours for NYFW Spring 2024 inspire feelings of release. Opening the imagination and amplifying and liberating our own unique artistic spirit, they enable us to express ourselves in more inventive ways.

“A harmonious mix of familiar shades infused with a contemporary edge, colours for NYFW Spring 2024 introduce a new interpretation of current times as memories of the past and a glimpse of the future bring hope for the present”.

At the heart of the report, Pantone reveals that the top 10 standout colours offer a palette that encourages personal self-expression, alongside feelings of joy and comfort with a versatile mix of lively shades, from a sweet and tangy red-orange hue to a warm and engaging pink.

Pantone NYFW SS24: Lively colour palette to inspire personalised self-expression and feelings of freedom

For SS24, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy has selected 10 “lively” colours and five new core classics for NYFW, including a cooling mint, a sugar-coated lemon, and a vibrant bright blue, alongside a pastel lilac, a peppery green, and a denim blue.

Pantone 18-1355 ‘Rooibos Tea’ is a full-bodied red colour with rich, woody notes.

Pantone 17-1461 ‘Orangeade’ is a sweet and mildly tangy red-orange hue with a “fruity citrus touch”.

Pantone 17-0220 ‘Watercress’ is a refreshing peppery green with a “sprightly” presence.

Pantone 15-1435 ‘Desert Flower’ is a warm and engaging pink whose flowers thrive in the sun.

Pantone 15-4030 ‘Chambray Blue’ is a brightened denim blue infused with an easy vitality.

Pantone SS24 NYFW Colour Trend Report Credits: Pantone

Pantone 4-3812 ‘Pastel Lilac’ is a soft and powdery shade of lavender reminiscent of a sweet aroma.

Pantone 18-3932 ‘Marlin’ is an aquatic tropical tone.

Pantone 12-0736 ‘Lemon Drop’ is a sugar-coated Lemon Drop filled with zest.

Pantone 16-5938 ‘Mint’ is a cooling, mentholated green that is “a breath of fresh air”.

Pantone 15-4722 ‘Capri’ is a bright blue shade reminiscent of the azure waters of the Blue Grotto.

Pantone spring/summer 2024 core classic colours for NYFW

The 10 standout colours for NYFW sit alongside five new classic hues, which offer “reliable core tones infused with a contemporary edge to create new visions of tradition,” adds Pantone.

Pantone SS24 NYFW Colour Trend Report - Classic Colours Credits: Pantone

Pantone 11-4001 ‘Brilliant White’ offers a clean, crisp, and pristine white that is suggestive of simplicity and modernity.

Pantone 14-1305 ‘Mushroom’ is an earth-rendered taupe composed in temperature and tone.

Pantone 14-4104 ‘Northern Droplet’ is a grey for rainy days that promises “a quiet respite”.

Pantone 18-4006 ‘Quiet Shade’ is a shadowy grey that offers a protective shelter.

Pantone 16-1317 ‘Brush’ is a utilitarian khaki hue that blends naturally into its surroundings.