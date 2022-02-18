Pantone’s AW22 colour trend report for LFW: bold, brash and natural

Global colour authority Pantone has unveiled its Fashion Colour Trend Report autumn/winter 2022/23 for London Fashion Week, revealing a diverse range of both bold hues and neutral tones.

Displayed in top ten standout colours, as well as five core classics, the organisation has formulated the report to exhibit its predictions for what can be expected from designers during the AW22 showings.

For this season, Pantone has brought together a selection of chaotic to calm colourways, merging together current lifestyle trends: the nature-centric craving for wellbeing and the desire for joy and optimism. This has resulted in a colour palette rife with distinct contrasts, reflecting what the company has said is our need for harmony alongside the longing to express individuality without restraint.

“As we look into the future, we see two emerging paths that while completely diverse, are inevitably interconnected,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a release. “The intense dichotomy comes through in our colour choices for AW22, where we see bold and brash colours lend themselves to exaggerated statements reflecting our desire to embrace life with full vigour, coalescing with an array of neutral and natural tones that embody a sense of calm and containment and satisfy our need for harmony and tranquillity.”

AW22/23 London Colour Palette

Image: Pantone AW22/23 London Colour Palette

The contrast is highly evident in Pantone’s ten standout colours, which sees “artful brights” paired directly with more serene hues. Colours like Molten Lava and Dragon Fire are described as intense tones, ablaze with energy and excitement. Meanwhile, Lichen Blue and Strawberry Cream present a more calming presence in the round-up, offering cool and refreshing colours among the bolder statement ones.

Image: Pantone AW22/23 London Colour Palette

AW22/23 Core Classics

While the ten standout colours conveyed a sense of both chaos and calm, Pantone’s core classics exhibit a more seamless array of versatile neutrals. Warm tapioca colourings and creamy coffee browns define the line, that offers up more unobtrusive and seasonless tones consistent with the season ahead. It is the aforementioned desire for stability that makes itself known here, as the comforting colours offer an expression of longevity that is so yearned for.