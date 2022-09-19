Pantone unveils “vibrant” colour palette for LFW SS23

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has stated that designers for London Fashion Week spring/summer 2023 will use a colour palette that blends “our need for high-spirited energy and dynamic vibrancy with colours that comfort and provide a calm space”.

The colour trend report reveals that LFW SS23 colours “chart a new path forward,” with shades that integrate tradition with innovation, marrying consumers' needs for brightness as well as vibrant positivity with quieting tinted tones.

Pantone states that the top ten standout colours for SS23 offer a “fearless attitude and freedom of expression,” to reframe perceptions of colour “with a no-holds-barred approach coming through in witty mixes and animated pairings”.

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, added in a statement: “As we anticipate our future, we are embracing the freedom to colourfully express our individuality without constraint.

“Experiencing a creative liberation that transgresses previous norms, we are adapting and inventing novel pairings and contrasting harmonies.”

Pantone spring/summer 2023 London Fashion Week colour palette

For SS23, the trend forecasting and colour consultancy have selected ten standout colours and five new core classics, including an electric blue, an attention-seeking cherry red and an exotic green, alongside a fruit orange, a floral purple, and a playful pink that contrasts all other hues.

Pantone 17-1563 ‘Cherry Tomato’ is a tempting red “that calls out for attention”.

Pantone 16-1544 ‘Persimmon’ is a silky honey-shaded coral.

Pantone 14-1140 ‘Iced Mango’ is a fruity orange with a tropical touch.

Pantone 12-0643 ‘Blazing Yellow’ is a heated radiant beam of sunshine.

Pantone 16-0229 ‘Titanite’ is an enlivening and lustrous yellow-green.

Image: Pantone; LFW SS23 Colours

Pantone 16-6230 ‘Andean Toucan’ is an exotic green suggestive of the highland forest.

Pantone 14-4122 ‘Airy Blue’ is a lightweight blue illustrative of a cloudless sky.

Pantone 18-4245 ‘Electric Blue Lemonade’ is a crisp brilliant blue that “electrifies the palette”.

Pantone 17-3020 ‘Spring Crocus’ is a floral purple that blithely blooms in early spring.

Pantone 6-2122 ‘Pink Cosmos’ is a garden pink that promotes contrast to all other hues.

Pantone spring/summer 2023 core classic colours for LFW

The ten standout colours for LFW sit alongside five new classics, which offer “ultra-calm tints and tones suggest a quiet presence,” adds Pantone.

Image: Pantone; LFW SS23 Classic Colours

Pantone 13-4201 ‘Oyster Mushroom’ is a non-presumptive grey “with a silent power”.

Pantone 14-6011 ‘Grayed Jade’ is a mineralised greyed green tone.

Pantone 12-0912 ‘Tender Peach’ is a delicate peach with a gentle touch.

Pantone 17-1230 ‘Mocha Mousse’ is a sweet milk chocolate brown.

Pantone 19-3954 ‘Bluing’ is a brisk inky blue.