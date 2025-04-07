Parade introduces first-ever underwire bra collection

American intimates brand Parade, known for its bold bralettes and colourful underwear, has launched its first-ever collection of underwire bras due to demand from its customers wanting structured bras for everyday wear that were comfortable.

Parade’s answer is the ‘Always On’ bra collection, which it states challenges the age-old reputation of underwire as “uncomfortable, tight and awkward,” by reimagining the bra as “an undergarment so unnoticeable”.

Parade ‘Always On’ bra collection Credits: Parade

The ‘Always On’ collection has been crafted to be supportive and comfortable, to act like an “ultra-soft second skin bra,” explains the brand, as they feature its recycled Re:Play fabric and breathable silky mesh that it adds “feels like wearing your softest sweats”.

The collection features three underwire bra styles, unlined, T-shirt and push-up in a variety of colour and print options, which it states have been designed to “service different customer preferences/wearing occasions”.

Available from the brand’s e-commerce site, the bras size ranges from XS-3XL. All three are priced at 38 US dollars.