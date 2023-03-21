Paraiso Miami Beach brings forward dates to June

Paraiso Miami Beach is moving its swim week catwalks forward by one month to June 8 to 11 for the first time in two decades due to “market shifts”.

In a statement, Paraiso Miami Beach organisers said that the move away from its traditional participation during Miami Swim Week in July is in response to industry requests by designers, buyers and creators regarding their buying and production schedules post-pandemic.

Organisers added that industry visitors use the event to promote seasonal, branded content throughout the entirety of the international swimwear industry season.

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, founder of Paraiso Miami Beach, said: “While the last 20 years have shaped Miami as a hub for the swimwear industry, we must keep the platform future-proofed and adapt with the way brands do business today. The pandemic undoubtedly impacted the entire fashion industry, but swimwear especially boomed with the rise of online shopping.

"Today, fashion shows are produced to show the consumer current brand offerings and excite them for the upcoming collections. While most of the designers show previews, many today, mix in see-now-buy-now pieces. We want brands to reach consumers as early as possible through the vehicles we offer: experiential, social media, press and retail partnerships."

The Paraiso Miami Beach official tent will be built on the oceanside of Collins Park, right on Miami Beach and will host brands including Acacia, Beach Bunny, Luli Fama, Azulu, Maaji, One One, Sinesia Karol, and Shan. The event will also host various pop-ups and experiences at W South Beach, Soho Beach House, and the Miami Design District.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event is also following the change of dates, continuing its partnership with Paraiso Miami Beach and presenting its catwalk show at the W South Beach on Saturday, June 10.