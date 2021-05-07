Paris Fashion Week approved for physical men's shows in June

France is gradually lifting its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, and that means positive things for fashion, such as Paris Fashion Week for men’s wear being cleared for physical shows and presentations this June. In a statement from France’s governing fashion body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, said, “Depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation, the physical events may welcome guests in accordance with a specific health protocol and conform to measures yet to be determined by the public authorities.”

Currently, the men’s shows are scheduled for June 22 to 27, but an official calendar won’t be released until May 24. Like its other international counterparts, Paris Fashion Week took a digital approach in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and people being unable to travel.

France is currently in its third wave of lockdown, and French president Emmanuel Macron has laid out a reopening calendar that will begin on May 19 when shops, cinemas, theaters, and museums can reopen along with the terraces of cafés, bars and restaurants. France has also expanded their vaccine rollout.

Milan Fashion Week is also expected to have physical shows with Italy reopening after another wave of lockdowns. There is still no confirmation for Paris Couture Week yet, but Chanel has already announced plans to stage a couture show.