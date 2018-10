Which brands got the most exposure during the last Paris Fashion Week? Which voices were the most influential? Data analytics firm Launchmetrics analyzed the impact of media placements across all channels (online, social, print) to find out the main trends. The results are summarized in the infographic below.

Infographic by Heidi Law, edited by Marjorie van Elven.

Photos: CatwalkPictures SS19, courtesy of Chiara Ferragni Collection