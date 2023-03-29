Paris fashion week fw23 – best street style

The fw23 edition of Paris Fashion Week ran from February 27 to March 7. As usual, the crowds outside the shows, which included editors, buyers and influencers, offered up plenty of showstopping outfits. Here are ten of the most interesting and varied looks.

This attendee wore Fanci’s white ‘crime’ dress, with matching corsages at the neck and hemline. She added blue jeans, a classic worn leather moto jacket and yeti fur moon boots.

On day one, this attendee wore a long peach satin slip dress over a cream top with an asymmetric shoulder-line and orange canvas jeans. She carried the Bottega Veneta mini ‘Jodie’ bag.

On day two, an attendee wore the Dion Lee white garter mini skirt, with a blue mohair sweater and silver cowboy boots. She carried a ba&sh bag, also in silver.

On day two, this attendee wore an eclectic outfit: a blouson jacket with an art print, over a long denim skirt. She accessorized with red Versace sunglasses, denim Diesel boots and the Coperni ‘Swipe’ shoulder bag in pink and red.

Tik Tok influencer, Isabeau Delatour, was pictured outside the Victoria/Tomas show on day two wearing a cold-shouldered blue shirt and matching shorts with blue over-the-knee boots. She carried a silver shoulder bag.

An attendee wore a blue and green knit basket weave dress over brown sleeves and a bonnet, by celebrity favorite Isa Boulder. She carried a shiny silver and black leather drawstring bag.

This attendee on day two wore a sheer layered look with a bra top under an Acne sheepskin jacket. She accessorized with Acne Studio distressed sock boots and carried the Dior newsprint saddle bag.

Over a beige blouson jacket and denim culottes, this attendee piled on the accessories; including a blue hat and sunglasses, Celine necklaces, a Chanel bag and scarf, with Ancuta Sarca boots.

On day two, this attendee wore a jacket and toile de jouy ‘songe’ skirt from upcycling brand, Kamad Paris. She accessorized with an oversized white faux fur hat.

An attendee at the Victoria Tomas show wore a suit designed by the duo. It consisted of a blue one button jacket with a Swiss dot chiffon inlay and a matching button-through mini skirt with a floor length train. She wore a black crop top underneath and black knee high boots.