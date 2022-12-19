Paris Fashion Week Men’s returns to fully physical calendar

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) has unveiled its calendar for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week Men’s for the autumn/winter season 2023-24, with a number of new additions and notable returns set to take place.

The event will go ahead from January 17 to 22, with a total of 48 shows and 33 presentations spread over the course of the six days.

The week will start off with a presentation by Japan’s Kidill, followed by Wales Bonner’s show at 5:30pm.

Many of the runways taking place will be available to watch both physically, in the most part via invitation, and digitally, either in a video published following the show or through a livestream, a feature which will be implemented by the likes of Givenchy, Rick Owens and Louis Vuitton.

While Saint Laurent will be making its return to the calendar, designers Craig Green, Celine and Thom Browne were notably missing from the line up.

Saint Laurent last exhibited a menswear collection at a show in Morocco's Agafay desert, where it unveiled a SS23 line within the cinematic setting.

The event will be rounded out by Maison Margiela, which is also making a comeback following the brand’s hiatus after John Galliano’s 2018 menswear collection. The show will take place on the last day of the week, January 22, at 8pm.