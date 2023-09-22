Paris Fashion Week SS24: events outside the official calendar

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) SS24, dedicated to the Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear season, kicks off on September 25 in the French capital. 108 fashion labels will showcase their collections within the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM)’s official schedule . But what is happening beyond the official fashion week calendar? FashionUnited has curated a selection of noteworthy off-schedule events.

The emerging fashion label Zomer will be introduced during the next edition of Paris Fashion Week. The debut of the brand will take place at the showroom of Dover Street Market Paris, with a runway show on September 26. The brand, conceived by the duo Danial Aitouganov and Imruh Asha, has ingeniously launched a campaign in which children don the looks of iconic fashion and cultural figures such as Suzy Menkes and Rei Kawakubo.

The location is Dover Street Market Paris, 35-37 rue des Francs-Bourgeois, 75004 Paris.

The Etam show

The French lingerie brand Etam, will present its next runway show in Paris on September 26 at 9 pm. The highly anticipated 2023 catwalk presentation will be held in a legendary Parisian location from the 80s: theatre Le Palace.

The address is 8, rue du Faubourg Montmartre 75009 Paris.

50 years since the Battle of Versailles Fashion Show

As part of the events commemorating the 50th anniversary of The Battle of Versailles Fashion Show, which will take place during PFW SS24, the students of Istituto Marangoni Paris will showcase their creations within the Ungaro house. The historic Battle of Versaille Fashion Show organised in 1973 brought together five French couturiers (Marc Bohan for Christian Dior, Pierre Cardin, Hubert de Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, and Emanuel Ungaro) and five American designers, namely Bill Blass, Stephen Burrows, Oscar de la Renta, Halston, and Anne Klein who competed against each other.

In the context of the anniversary of the original fashion show and PFW, non-profit foundation With Love Halston has launched the ‘Halston Battle of Versailles Design Challenge’. The competition will feature creations inspired by the fashion housesUngaro and Halston. The winners of the competition will be announced during the event.

The venue is the headquarters of Ungaro, 2 Avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris.

The L'Oréal Show at the Eiffel Tower

L’Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of Paris Fashion Week, will present its runway show on October 1. The event will take place under the Eiffel Tower. Celebrities such as model Kendall Jenner, actresses Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, and Eva Longoria, and singers Camila Cabello and Yseult will be present. The event will be broadcast live at 9 pm. The location is the parvis- the square directly underneath - the Eiffel Tower.

The new showroom of The Folklore Connect

Online wholesale platform, The Folklore Connect, will make its debut in Paris this season. For its first appearance, they will present ten ready-to-wear and accessory designers from Ghana, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Colombia, New York, and London. The PFW event follows their New York edition organised by the company for the SS24 season. The showroom will be held in the neighbourhood of the Royal Palace on September 26 and September 27.

Emerging brand J. Simone

The young brand J. Simone, created by former stylist for Jacquemus and Zara brands, Jude Ferrari, will present their show on Monday, September 25. This young luxury ready-to-wear and accessories brand, born in 2019, offers colourful pieces that dare to play with the absurd through a creative aesthetic.

The location is Brique Machine, 161 rue Montmartre,75002 Paris.

Show timings are at 15:15 / 16:00 / 16:30.

The Chinese brands of the Guangzhou Fashion Incubator

The Chinese organisation Guangzhou Fashion Incubator will reveal a handful of designers from China in Paris. Among the names present are brands still little known on the French market such as Katty NG, Menshen, DengZhaoPing, Katty NG, and MusesEarth. The presentations will take place on September 26, in Les Salons de L’Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis Avenue d’Iena, 75116 Paris.

The showroom of Marie France Van Damme

Designer Marie France Van Damme will inaugurate a showroom in Paris during fashion week. From September 25 to October 3, 2023, she will present her high-end holiday clothes from her new SS24 collection at 210 rue de Rivoli. The eponymous brand was launched in 2011 and has since been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Heidi Klum, Olivia Palermo, and Angelina Jolie.

The location is 210 rue de Rivoli.

Vogue's "Promising label" Magda Butrym

Introduced by Vogue France as one of the most promising labels for Spring/Summer 2023, Magda Butrym manufactures her pieces in Poland and champions craftsmanship. The designer will present the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection on the sidelines of the official PFW calendar, from September 29 to October 1 at 64 Boulevard de Courcelles.

Other events to keep an eye on this edition are: the return of Chinese designer Jarel Zhang (September 28, at 9 Place des Vosges), the Sino-French Fashion and Culture Festival (October 2 to 8 at the China Cultural Center in Paris), the presentation of jewellery and ready-to-wear brand Laruicci (October 1, at the Maison des Métallos, in Paris’ 11th district), the shoe brand Roger Vivier (September 28, at 16 rue Alfred de Vigny), the fashion show of Maje, one of the brands of the SMCP group (September 28, at 2 rue Marengo), and the presentation of the French brand Goldschmidt (September 29, 75 rue des Saints-Pères).

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.