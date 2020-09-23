Paris Fashion Week to show 19 physical fashion shows

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the governing body of French fashion, has revealed further information about the upcoming Paris Fashion Week (PFW) taking place from 28 September to 6 October.

A total of 84 houses are on the official calendar and will participate in a mix of fashion shows and presentations - both in physical and digital formats. Breaking that down further, there will be 19 physical fashion shows and 20 physical presentations, as well as 45 digital events.

With digital platforms a new necessity for fashion weeks, PFW said it has built on its platform set up in July when PFW went digital for the first time in its history, with brands both in haute couture and the Paris men's fashion week instead presenting their collections via video.

The new updated platform, accessible for both the public and professionals, will feature the official calendar and its scheduling, including video content of the houses which can be reviewed after their initial broadcast; a magazine produced in collaboration with the Institut Français de la Mode; events such as conferences, interviews, conversations, concerts, cultural visits organized by the houses and partners; a section dedicated to partners and their roles; another section dedicated to the houses; and ‘Sphere’, a showroom dedicated to emerging brands, which will be held simultaneously at the Palais de Tokyo and online.

The FHCM also announced it has renewed its partnerships with leading social media platforms including YouTube, Google, Instagram, Facebook, and is continuing its collaboration with Hylink, a leading Chinese independent digital communication agency.

At the end of August, it was revealed that 10 new labels would be joining the line-up at this PFW. They are French labels Ami, Ester Manas, Mossi, and Vejas; US labels Enfants Riches Deprimés, Gabriela Hearst, and S.R Studio LA.CA; British label Wales Bonner; Danish label Cecilie Bahnsen; and Georgian label Situationist. The full official calendar will be online later this week.