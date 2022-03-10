Paris Hilton drops eyewear collection with Australia’s Quay

Australian eyewear brand Quay has revealed a collaboration with Paris Hilton, consisting of 12 statement sunglasses.

Designs in the collection include oversized frames, narrow shapes and check patterns inspired by Hilton’s well-known Y2K fashion sense. The reality-star-turned-entrepreneur is also featured in the brand’s new campaign, sporting the collaborative looks in a glam series of photos.

As part of the partnership, Quay and Paris Hilton have partnered with nonprofit Project Glimmer to support young women in education and career development. Through the duo’s Giving is Sliving programme, a 25,000 dollar donation will be provided alongside 100,000 dollars worth of products, with customers additionally given the option to round up purchases for further funding.

On the partnership, Hilton said in a release: “Collaborating with a brand that is both led by women, and has such a strong emphasis on empowering women, all while being able to give back with them to a charity like Project Glimmer is exactly what I aim to do. Our missions are aligned, and I couldn’t be prouder of our partnership.”