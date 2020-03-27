Paris Men's and Haute Couture Week cancelled

The board of directors of the Fédération de la haute couture et de la Mode have cancelled Paris Men's Fashion Week and Haute Couture Week as coronavirus continues to ground international travel and plague France. Just today, the country's prime minister warned of an extremely high surge in coronavirus cases.

Paris Men's was originally scheduled to take place from June 23 to June 28, and Haute Couture was originally scheduled for July 5 to July 9. Designers are currently looking for alternative ways to showcase their collections.

There is always the possibility of going digital, as Shanghai Fashion Week is doing via Alibaba. Coronavirus has practically cancelled resort season, now it looks like it's aiming to cancel men's spring/summer 2021 and couture too.

photo: via Chanel.com