Paris Saint-Germain unveils collaboration with Nobis and Jay Chou

Parisian football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has unveiled a new collaboration with Canadian outerwear brand Nobis and Asian superstar Jay Chou.

The limited edition ‘Ace of Stade’ collection has been designed to blend “fashion, football, and music” and inspired by Chou’s love of magic and includes the ‘Ace’ all-terrain urban shell jacket and ‘Stade’ Insulated mid-layer.

The ‘Ace’ jacket features adjustable sleeves, a vanishing phone pocket, backpack straps, and a versatile chest pocket system, ideal for a range of everyday-carry items, and can be layered over the ‘Stade’ insulated mid-layer with oversized pockets to complete the look.

Paris Saint-Germain ‘Ace of Stade’ collaboration with Nobis and Jay Chou Credits: Nobis

Each piece in the collection is numbered within a disappearing illusion box, with Nobis adding that it provides instructions on how to perform the magic illusion.

Fabien Allègre, chief brand officer at Paris Saint-Germain, said in a statement: “We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Jay Chou, the all-round artist and king of Mandopop, and proud of this "triptych" collaboration with Nobis, an innovative clothing designer who offers pieces that are both technical and singular, with whom we had already collaborated in 2017.

“This is a demonstration of our ability to create ever more bridges between different worlds and highlights the growing popularity of Paris Saint-Germain in Asia and North America.”

Both items can be purchased separately or as a collector set at Nobis stores and online and at PSG’s store in Toronto.