Parisian resaler ReSee introduces membership model

ReSee, a Paris-based luxury resale platform, has introduced a new membership model amid increased demand for rare items. Dubbed ‘The Circle’, the new feature offers members earlier access to new arrivals, as well as priority shipping and private sales. Those in the higher tier are granted additional privileges, like reserving pieces for 24 hours or receiving invites to private events.

The setup is intended to serve customers in a familiar way, reminiscent of existing membership schemes rather than loyalty or discount programmes. ReSee said it reflects its own commitment to curation, provenance and long-term relationships, particularly at a time when interest in archival fashion is on the rise.

Its introduction comes on the back of the recent sell-out of pieces from ReSee’s Amira Casar archive sale, which involved over 250 pieces from the French actress’ wardrobe. In addition, the platform pointed at patterns seen among its archive sales and private appointments, informing the launch of the new service.

In a statement, Sofia Bernardin, founder of ReSee, said: “The success of the Amira Casar archive sale confirmed what we have been seeing for some time. When demand is immediate and supply is singular, access becomes part of the value of the piece itself.”