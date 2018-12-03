Parley for the Oceans to be honoured at The Fashion Awards

Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for the Oceans will be honoured with the Special Recognition Award for Innovation at this year’s The Fashion Awards taking place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on December 10.

The Special Recognition Award for Innovation celebrates the contribution of a brand or an individual to the fashion industry using innovative materials, production techniques, manufacturing or store practices that help raise awareness of environmental issues, and will be bestowed to Gutsch in recognition of Parley for the Oceans’ commitment to highlighting the devastating effects of plastic on our environment.

The Fashion Awards states that Parley for the Oceans constantly pushes boundaries through design collaborations, with its well-known fashion collaboration being with sportswear label Adidas, which has led to the creation of the first football and running performance products made with Parley’s Ocean Plastic, worn by the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

It is their “deeply rooted commitment to ethical and environmental values that allows the rest of the industry to reflect on the resources it uses and their impact on the environment while pushing to constantly explore innovative ways to become more sustainable throughout the product cycle,” said The Fashion Awards in a statement.

The inaugural recipient of the Award was Stella McCartney in 2017.