Parsons announces new online program for high school students

The Parsons School of Design will offer a new online program out of its Paris campus. This course is different from existing Parsons programs as it is designed for high school students looking into a future in the fashion industry.

Titled Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury, the new course takes young students behind the scenes of the fashion industry to exploring the history, trends, and culture that influences the industry. The course is multidisciplinary and will be taught by multiple faculty members from the Parsons Paris campus, including fashion designer Eros Erotokritos, marketing and product development expert Anna Krutiy and creative director Badara Ndiaye.

Students can apply for Inside the Business of Fashion and Luxury on the Parsons website. The course brings together one-on-one mentoring, lectures and over 100 videos with content and interviews from leaders of top Paris fashion and luxury brands. Each student participating in the course will receive assignments with individualized student feedback.

“As Parsons Paris looks ahead to its Centennial in 2021, we are excited and proud to launch this new certificate program for high school students,” Florence Leclerc-Dickler, Dean of Parsons Paris, said in a statement. “The program’s innovative curriculum, insider’s perspective, and personal guidance from a Parsons mentor provides a highly engaging, one-of-a-kind experience for students who are interested in exploring a career in fashion and design.”