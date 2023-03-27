Parsons Benefit 2023 to honour Geoffrey van Raemdonck, Olivier Rousteing and Naomi Campbell

The New School in New York City has announced its annual Parsons benefit along with the names of the industry figures that will be recognised at the occasion. At the benefit, the US school raises funds for student scholarships.

The student scholarships enable any student to pursue studies in art, design, liberal arts, technology and social innovation.

Geoffrey van Raemdonck, CEO at Neiman Marcus Group, Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain and supermodel Naomi Campbell are to be the honorees of the 74th Parsons Benefit, as per a press release shared by the school.

The 2023 honorees are being celebrated for their various contributions to design, retail, fashion, philanthropy and social justice as well as “their long-standing commitment to supporting and creating opportunities for future generations of artists, designers and creatives,” the release reads, being as they are all “visionary figures in their respective industries and believe in the transformative power of design.”

Wes Gordon, creative director at Carolina Herrera, Alexandra Moosally, co-founder at Saint New York Partners, and Gena Smith, chief human resources officer at LVMH Inc., will be this year’s Parsons Benefit co-chairs.

Parsons to honour Geoffrey van Raemdonck, Olivier Rousteing and Naomi Campbell at annual benefit

The 2023 edition of the benefit will also include a presentation of student work from programs throughout Parsons.

Commenting on the 2023 honorees in a statement, Yvonne Watson, interim executive dean of The New School’s Parsons School of Design, said: “Parsons is proud to be honouring this bold, innovative and diverse group of industry leaders who have profoundly inspired our students, and for their long-standing commitment to the values that guide Parsons in everything we do.”

“A Parsons education trains designers to address pressing social issues through the power of design, art, and business,” she continued, “and these exceptional honorees are reimagining the creative and commercial landscape in unique ways that will positively impact a range of disciplines for years to come.”

Previous Parsons Benefit honorees include Donna Karan, Jason Wu, Vera Wang, LVMH, Kehinde Wiley, Pharrell and Rihanna.

In addition, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tory Burch and Gucci’s Marco Bizzari have been recognised at the school’s benefit in the past.

The Parsons Benefit 2023 will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.