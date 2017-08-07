Parsons students to show on Queen Mary 2

Luxury cruise line Cunard has announced that six students from The New School's Parsons School of Design have been selected to join the Second Annual Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing on board the flagship ocean liner Queen Mary 2.

The students will stage a runway show of their latest designs for guests on the cruise, which will depart Southampton, England on August 31, and will arrive in New York on September 7, just in time for Fashion Week.

British designer Julien Macdonald OBE will be featured on this voyage, along with fashion historian Colin McDowell MBE, fashion consultant Gail Sackloff OBE and Jermyn Street, shirt designer, CEO and founder of Grosvenor Shirts Karl Dunkley. Now heading into its second year, the Fashion Week Crossing invites guests to enjoy seven days of fashion-focused events, including runway shows, Q&A's and exclusive unveilings.

In order to be selected for this exciting opportunity, recent Parsons graduates submitted their collections and the inspiration behind them to the team of fashion experts who will be joining the Crossing. The judges based their decision on expertise, individuality and appeal, and chose these six new designers to represent Parsons on the voyage. The select invitees include Min Kyung Kim, Panisa Busayanontg, Jeehyun Cho, Jihyun Myung, Alexa Chia Wan Yu and Yuner Shao.

"On the 2017 Fashion Week Crossing, both loyal Cunarders and new guests will have the opportunity to mingle with some of fashion's most iconic designers and up-and-comers," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. "Through our special events sailings, we are excited to continue to provide inspiring experiences for our guests on iconic voyages."