Passing of Valentino Garavani closes an era in 'Made in Italy' history

With the passing of Valentino Garavani at 93, we witness the end of an era where Italian style reigned supreme. Joining the ranks of departed legends like Gianni Versace and Gianfranco Ferrè, Valentino’s legacy represents the pinnacle of Italian excellence. His work, rooted in the elegance of Rome and the industrial chic of Milan, inspired millions and cemented Italy’s place as the global heart of fashion and creativity.

Valentino Garavani Credits: Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti

Giancarlo Giammetti: “Valentino Red will remain a beautiful colour and someone else will carry it forward”

Giancarlo Giammetti—Valentino Garavani’s longtime business partner and companion—remembers the designer as a man who valued the wearer above the concept. “He taught the world how to live with dignity and grace,” Giammetti noted. “Clothes should be defined by what they offer a woman, not the story the designer wants to tell.”

The pair’s partnership traces back to the 1960s at Piazza Mignanelli, now home to PM23, a sprawling cultural space dedicated to the designer’s legacy. Opened by the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation in early 2025, the 1,000-square-meter venue recently hosted Orizzonti Rosso. The debut exhibition, which ran through October 2025, offered a dynamic look at Valentino’s creative evolution, juxtaposing his legendary gowns with significant works of art.

Giancarlo Giammetti, Paris, spring/summer 26 by Valentino Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight

“We started here, and this square is ours and will always remain a part of us. Valentino Red will remain a beautiful colour, and someone else will carry it forward,” he added while speaking to reporters, as reported by Ansa.

He loved to say “I love beauty, it’s not my fault”

Founded in Rome in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, the maison remained under the founders’ control for nearly forty years. In 1998, they sold the brand to Holding di Partecipazioni Industriali; by 2002, it had passed to the Marzotto Apparel group.

The label’s ownership continued to shift over the next decade, moving to Permira in 2007 and then to Mayhoola for Investments in 2012. Today, the brand is in a transition period toward Kering ownership. After purchasing a 30 percent stake for roughly 1.7 billion euros in July 2023, the French luxury giant now holds an option to acquire 100 percent of the company by 2029, following a recent one-year extension of the original 2028 deadline.

Some dresses from the Orizzonti Rosso exhibition Credits: Pm23, ph. Whatever Milan