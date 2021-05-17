Patagonia tops reputation rankings

American outfitter Patagonia has topped the list as the brand with the best reputation according to the 2021 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings.

Axios, an esteemed media company that aims to provide transparent and efficient coverage of its news topics, conducted the poll in collaboration with Harris Poll to gauge the reputation of the most visible brands in America, based on 20 years of Harris Poll research.

Patagonia is the only fashion company to make it to the top 10. The next ranking is Adidas at number 40.

The rankings are scored and rated by categories such as Trust, Products, Vision, Culture, Affinity, Ethics, Growth and Citizenship.

The Axios Harris Poll 100 is based on a survey of 42,935 Americans in a nationally representative sample. The two-step process starts fresh each year by surveying the public’s top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society. These 100 “most visible companies” are then rated by a second group of Americans across the seven key dimensions of reputation to determine the ranking. If a company is not on the list, it did not reach a critical level of visibility to be measured.

The poll is a trusted ranking of the reputations of the companies most on the minds of Americans using a framework Harris has used since 1999.

Americans are asked which two – in their opinion – stand out as having the best reputation and which two have the worst reputation in America today. All nominations – best and worst – are compiled into an aggregate list to determine the “Most Visible” companies. Subsidiaries and brands are tallied within the parent company to create a total number of nominations for each company.