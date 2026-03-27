Patience, precision, purpose: The intentional new guard defining Moldovan Brands Runway

The Moldovan Brands Runway SS26, held from March 18 to 22 in Chișinău, showcased a regional fashion scene transitioning from traditional manufacturing roots towards a sophisticated, brand-led economy. Across four days, 19 designers from Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine presented collections that prioritised “identity, restraint, and intention” over fleeting trends.

Organised by B2B organisation the Light Industry Employers Association (APIUS), industry hub Ziphouse, and creative director Nata Mitereva, with support from Innovate Moldova, the event functioned as a strategic platform connecting local talent with a growing international audience. The result was a unified front spotlighting a stabilised interconnected fashion corridor, formed despite the complexities of the surrounding region.

A focus on construction and heritage

A standout feature of the week was the reinterpretation of industrial expertise. Heritage label Ionel moved beyond its roots in classic traditional suiting to present a more relaxed, contemporary approach to tailoring while maintaining its foundation. Similarly, Julia Allert, described as a strong voice in the regional market, demonstrated the technical maturity of the area with silhouettes “built from within the pattern”, emphasising construction by reinforcing a design language that sits between precision and fluidity.

Rather than relying on rapid production, the event emphasises a “patience” in development. Designers such as L. Storojuc, who presented her Altezza line, reinforced this sense of “discipling rather than excess” with composed silhouettes. The approach was reflective of a broadly shared attitude, referenced by organisers as a means of “allowing ideas to develop fully before being pushed outward”.

Diabolica SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

It's a stark contrast from a global industry so reliant on speed and noise, and exhibits a mindset shift towards the adoption of an original regional identity, which now appears as a primary driver. By prioritising “authenticity, process, and purpose”, Moldova and its surrounding neighbours are positioning themselves as reliable partners for international buyers seeking out a mature business environment prioritising growth and quality.

The move towards a region-specific identity is also being met with a modern approach to transparency. Patru, for example, featured garments with a product passport that traced the origin and transformation of each piece. This focus on traceability as a “shared logic” instead of a declared theme suggests the region is already aligning with upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulations. For B2B partners, this early embedment caters to compliance requirements, therefore reducing regulatory burdens.

The SS26 edition therefore continued Moldovan Brands Runway shift towards a “designed in” creative centre, transcending the “emerging market” title to become a “one to watch”.

The collections

The runway presentations themselves marked a departure from traditional formats that saw brands instead opt for a city-wide narrative, utilising Chișinău’s urban and industrial identity. Shows were staged in diverse locations, ranging from a Soviet train and a railway station to a central park foundation and industrial warehouse spaces, spatial choices that underlined the message of adaptability. Restraint was key here, as designers favoured skill, presence, and intimacy over spectacle.

Here are some of the standout collections from the week;

Julia Allert: Drawn in Silence

Julia Allert SS26, Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: EGOR TETIUSHEV.

One designer that truly encapsulated the intentionality of Moldovan Brands Runway was Julia Allert. This season, Allert continued her exploration of form through the juxtaposition of nature and tailoring. Her eponymous brand, stocked in retailers across the US and UK, has established a distinct identity over its decade of life, evident in signature structural formations that reflect nature’s characteristics. She expanded this application for SS26 placing the orchid at the centre. The flower’s layered construction was replicated both precisely and irregularly, informing controlled proportions, elongated lines, and fluid asymmetry.

Julia Allert SS26, Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: EGOR TETIUSHEV.

Julia Allert SS26, Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: EGOR TETIUSHEV.

Patru: Thread of Home

Patru SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD.

Following a principle of 100 percent upcycling, Patru operates via a “fully developed upcycling system” through which it constructs singular, unrepeatable garments from pre-existing materials. The project, now in its second cycle, is led by creative director Natalia Miterev and Evghenia Gruzdeva, founder of Dofamin Concept Space and Holy Chic Resale Studio, from which the materials are sourced, alongside domestic textiles preserved across generations. This season’s concept draws on Moldovan folklore and traditional values that are translated into deconstructed garments that are then “rebuilt through precise interventions”, creating meaning beyond function.

The Patru Upcycling System is set up to release thematic drops in limited quantities. These collections, determined by the availability of materials, are exclusive to Dofamin Concept Space, which maintains full control over sourcing and production.

Patru SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

Patru SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

Sannàt: Avantgardian Child

Sannàt SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

Local identity was also intertwined with Sannàt’s collection, displayed in a presentation-performance format across two locations to reflect a transition between archive and presence. The collection itself references aesthetics synonymous with post-Soviet Moldova, following an intergenerational storyline that explores the evolving taste and perception of femininity. Key pieces formed the structural foundation of the collection. A sheet dress, for example, translated a domestic textile into a structured garment, preserving intimacy while altering function. The ‘Big Kid Jacket’, meanwhile, looks to reimagine the experience of wearing inherited clothing from a parent.

Sannàt SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

Vyaz.Brand: Home

Vyaz AW25/26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

Vyaz.Brand describes itself as an “author-driven” label, a highly personal platform for its designer, Denis Vang, to explore clothing as a means to engage with society. Vang’s belief system extends into his AW25/26 collection, ‘Home’, in which he examines the disparity between warmth and melancholy as a reflection of Moldovan identity. The line, presented in a moving Soviet train, looks to unromanticise society, accepting and rejecting home through protective, raw silhouettes that sought to showcase tension and emotional contradiction.

Vyaz AW25/26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: @HALLO_VUD

Altezza by L. Storojuc: Axis

Altezza by L. Storojuc SS26 Moldovan Brands Runway. Credits: EGOR TETIUSHEV

For this season, L. Storojuc’s Altezza line, ‘Axis’, considered both minimalism and functionality in contemporary womenswear, translated through tactile materials that form precise silhouettes. Architectural jackets and structured suits make up the core of the collection, defined by vertical accents and balanced volumes. The result is a collection that intends to serve the wearer beyond seasonal cycles, forming part of a conscious wardrobe that is both wearable and designed for longevity.