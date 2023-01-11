Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross launches first heat tool

Award-winning haircare brand Pattern Beauty by actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross has expanded into the heat category with the launch of its first heat tool, a blow dryer.

Ross launched Pattern Beauty in 2019 to offer a haircare brand that celebrates Black beauty with natural hair care solutions that nourish the needs of curly, coily and tight-textured hair.

The debut heat tool for the brand is a professional-grade blow dryer that provides faster drying with four attachments, a diffuser, wide-tooth comb, brush and concentrator nozzle, designed specifically to help shape, stretch and define curls and coils.

Along with the attachments, the hair dryer also provides three heats, two-speed settings and a lock-in cool shot button, allowing up to six customised airflow and heat settings for any curl type. In addition, the dryer includes an ion-controlled switch which activates ions to smooth the cuticle or deactivates to add volume, while the ceramic-coated grill ensures even heat distribution helping to minimise heat damage along with a dual-locking mechanism ensuring the attachments stay firmly in place.

Commenting on the category expansion, Ross, chief executive and founder of Pattern Beauty, said in a statement: “I have long wanted to reframe our community’s relationship with heat. Through education, nurturing my pattern with ingredients and formulas, I realized that when used correctly heat could unlock endless possibilities.

“My dream has been to create heat tools that can both honour your pattern and access all the possibilities of our hair without damaging it. I’m elated to launch our first heat tool, The Blow Dryer with four attachments, and can’t wait to help usher in a new era of curl-conscious heat!”

The Pattern Blow Dryer is available direct from PatternBeauty.com, priced at 189 US dollars and will be exclusively sold at Ulta Beauty in stores and online later this year. To complement the heat tool, Ross has also introduced a Heat Protectant Spray and Shine Spray to further protect curls, retailing for 20 US dollars each.

Pattern Beauty launched in the UK in June 2022 with an exclusive online and in-store partnership with Boots.